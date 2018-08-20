SBA Communications (SBAC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/16/2018 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $176.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2018 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/2/2018 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2018 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SBA Communications reported lackluster second-quarter 2018 results, missing both top- and bottom-line estimates. The company is likely to be exposed to high earnings volatility due to the ongoing consolidation trend among telecom and cable TV operators. Earnings estimates for the current year have decreased year to date. Increased geographic diversification exposes the company to adverse foreign currency translation impact, while tower operations in emerging markets are likely to be less profitable. However, long-term wireless consumer demand is expected to rise due to innovation and adoption of data-driven mobile devices and applications. Much of the infrastructure and upgrades require effective site management of cell towers and equipment. SBA Communications effectively addresses this opportunity as over 90% of its quarterly revenues come from wireless service providers. The stock has also outperformed the industry on average in the past year.”

8/1/2018 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $170.00 to $183.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2018 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SBA Communications is likely to be exposed to high earnings volatility due to the ongoing consolidation trend among telecom and cable TV operators. Evolution of new technologies is likely to reduce demand for site leases and increase operating costs. Earnings estimates for the current year have decreased year to date. Increased geographic diversification exposes the company to adverse foreign currency translation impact, while tower operations in emerging markets are likely to be less profitable. However, long-term wireless consumer demand is expected to rise due to innovation and adoption of data-driven mobile devices and applications. Much of the infrastructure and upgrades require effective site management of cell towers and equipment. SBA Communications effectively addresses this opportunity as over 90% of its quarterly revenues come from wireless service providers. The stock has also outperformed the industry on average in the past year.”

7/19/2018 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2018 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SBA Communications is likely to be exposed to high earnings volatility due to the ongoing consolidation trend among telecom and cable TV operators. Evolution of new technologies is further likely to reduce demand for site leases and increase operating costs. In addition, development of satellite-delivered radio and video services will weigh on the need for tower-based broadcast transmission. With increasing popularity of the Voice over WiFi network in metro cities, revenues are also likely to come under pressure. High concentration risk and adverse foreign currency translation impact owing to significant international operations remain additional headwinds. The stock has underperformed the industry on average in the past three months. Earnings estimates for the current year have decreased year to date. However, long-term wireless consumer demand is expected to rise due to innovation and adoption of data-driven mobile devices and applications.”

6/27/2018 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $157.82 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $140.62 and a one year high of $177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get SBA Communications Co alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.68). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 126,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $20,897,421.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,947,210.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian C. Carr sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,412 shares of company stock worth $36,508,275 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,531,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,907,000 after buying an additional 1,565,872 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,319,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,256,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,074,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,625,000 after buying an additional 158,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,719,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,854,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 33.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,716,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,448,000 after buying an additional 431,539 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.