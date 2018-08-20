Sapphire Star Partners LP Purchases 397 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)

Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Mesa Laboratories comprises 1.2% of Sapphire Star Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sapphire Star Partners LP’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 88,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLAB opened at $203.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.34 million, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.26. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.02, for a total transaction of $2,364,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,677,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total value of $203,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,957. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

