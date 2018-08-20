Sapphire Star Partners LP Acquires Shares of 96,992 Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA)

Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 96,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sinovac Biotech by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 245,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 41,114 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Sinovac Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sinovac Biotech by 48.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 30,127 shares during the period. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SVA opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sinovac Biotech Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinovac Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinovac Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Sinovac Biotech Company Profile

Sinovac Biotech Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of vaccines against human infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company's product portfolio includes vaccines against hepatitis A and B, enterovirus 71 (EV71), seasonal influenza, H5N1 and H1N1 pandemic influenza, and mumps, as well as hand, foot, and mouth diseases.

