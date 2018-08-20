Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price objective decreased by Buckingham Research from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday. Buckingham Research currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAFM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Mizuho set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cfra set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.33. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $95.97 and a 1 year high of $176.43.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.64 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.41%.

Sanderson Farms announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 31st that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,316,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,611,000 after buying an additional 73,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,886,000 after buying an additional 56,871 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,153,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,231,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 781,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,177,000 after buying an additional 441,770 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,065,000 after buying an additional 470,518 shares during the period.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

