Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Shares Bought by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000,000 after acquiring an additional 49,464 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,153,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,065,000 after acquiring an additional 470,518 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 417,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $105.00 price target on Sanderson Farms and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $108.95 on Monday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.97 and a 1-year high of $176.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.67). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 31st that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 10.41%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

