Sanchez Energy (SN) Bonds Trading 2.9% Higher

An issue of Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) bonds rose 2.9% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.75% coupon and is set to mature on June 15, 2021. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $69.25 and were trading at $64.75 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SN shares. Johnson Rice lowered Sanchez Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Sanchez Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.00 target price on Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price target on Sanchez Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Get Sanchez Energy alerts:

Shares of SN stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $2.73. 6,504,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,686. Sanchez Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $254.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). Sanchez Energy had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $259.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.49 million. sell-side analysts predict that Sanchez Energy Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanchez Energy news, CAO Kirsten A. Hink sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,633 shares in the company, valued at $602,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. sold 66,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $260,303.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 370,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,419 shares of company stock worth $457,294 in the last quarter. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Sanchez Energy in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanchez Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanchez Energy in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Sanchez Energy by 196.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanchez Energy by 42.0% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SN)

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.