San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Reduces Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 23.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,638,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,383,000 after buying an additional 1,621,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 38.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,878,000 after buying an additional 2,344,766 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,432,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,930,000 after buying an additional 394,545 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,369,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,860,000 after buying an additional 198,171 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 6.9% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,009,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,881,000 after buying an additional 389,659 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.09.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $67.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

In other news, CEO Edward D. Breen acquired 29,580 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

