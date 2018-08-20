salesforce.com (CRM) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

Press coverage about salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. salesforce.com earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the CRM provider an impact score of 45.9536937334782 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

salesforce.com stock opened at $145.02 on Monday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of 322.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.00 per share, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,570,232. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $215,322.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,765.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,260 and have sold 574,842 shares valued at $78,931,955. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.