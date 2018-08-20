Safety Income & Growth (SAFE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) in a research report released on Friday. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safety Income & Growth from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.78.

SAFE stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.46 million, a P/E ratio of 95.22 and a beta of 0.05. Safety Income & Growth has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. Safety Income & Growth had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 0.93%. research analysts anticipate that Safety Income & Growth will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marcos Alvarado bought 13,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $237,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jay Sugarman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $174,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 66.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 37.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Income & Growth

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company that focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The Company seeks to provide safe, growing income and capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of high quality ground leases.

