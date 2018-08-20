Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) Trading Down 20.7% This Week

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Safe Exchange Coin has a market cap of $25.84 million and $12,947.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe Exchange Coin has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Safe Exchange Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe Exchange Coin Profile

SAFEX is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Exchange Coin’s official message board is safe.exchange . The official website for Safe Exchange Coin is safex.io . Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange

Safe Exchange Coin Token Trading

Safe Exchange Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Exchange Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Exchange Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

