Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 419,526 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419,526 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $52,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $46.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

In other news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,578,154.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

