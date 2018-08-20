Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 168,881 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 168,881 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $132,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,236,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,933,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,936,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,191,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,439 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,579,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,290,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,300,000 after purchasing an additional 245,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,015,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,896,000 after purchasing an additional 57,598 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD opened at $72.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.27 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $238,825,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho set a $94.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

