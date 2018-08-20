Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $49.61 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 39.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 451,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 290,266 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $49,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,709,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,549,000 after buying an additional 2,450,531 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1,383.0% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,436,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,136,000 after buying an additional 2,272,286 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,130,000. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,999,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,004,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,760,000 after buying an additional 872,103 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $109.64 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $79.60 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.94%.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $2,824,222.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

