Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,553 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $46,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 0.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.8% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 20,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATHM. Bank of America raised shares of Autohome to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

ATHM opened at $78.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 2.07. Autohome Inc has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $119.50.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

