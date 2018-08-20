Russel Metals Inc (RUS) Insider Buys C$28,760.00 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) insider William Michael O’reilly acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.76 per share, with a total value of C$28,760.00.
Shares of RUS opened at C$29.08 on Monday. Russel Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$25.39 and a 1 year high of C$32.65.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc processes and distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment purchases metal products from steel producers; and packages, processes, and sells carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, and stainless steel and aluminum products, as well as other non-ferrous specialty metals in a range of sizes, shapes, and specifications.
