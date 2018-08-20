Russel Metals Inc (RUS) Insider Buys C$28,760.00 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) insider William Michael O’reilly acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.76 per share, with a total value of C$28,760.00.

Shares of RUS opened at C$29.08 on Monday. Russel Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$25.39 and a 1 year high of C$32.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “c$27.28” rating and set a C$35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc processes and distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment purchases metal products from steel producers; and packages, processes, and sells carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, and stainless steel and aluminum products, as well as other non-ferrous specialty metals in a range of sizes, shapes, and specifications.

