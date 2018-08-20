Rubius Therapeutics Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 27th (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RUBY) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 27th. Rubius Therapeutics had issued 10,483,000 shares in its IPO on July 18th. The total size of the offering was $241,109,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During Rubius Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

RUBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RUBY stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director Francis M. Cuss bought 10,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

