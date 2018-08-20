Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.09 per share for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.03. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of C$10.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.06 billion.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$102.80 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$90.13 and a 12-month high of C$108.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, June 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$110.80.

In related news, insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.25, for a total value of C$1,488,750.00. Also, insider Helena Gottschling sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.81, for a total transaction of C$109,954.80. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,060 shares of company stock valued at $84,425 and sold 59,086 shares valued at $5,946,872.

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

