Royal Bank of Canada Raises Centurylink (CTL) Price Target to $27.00

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Centurylink from $21.60 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centurylink from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Centurylink from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NYSE:CTL opened at $23.48 on Thursday. Centurylink has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the second quarter worth $209,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 5.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 76,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

