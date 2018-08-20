Royal Bank of Canada Increases TransGlobe Energy (TGL) Price Target to C$5.00

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.30 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

TGL stock opened at C$4.06 on Thursday. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$5.45.

In other TransGlobe Energy news, Director Ross Gordon Clarkson sold 43,949 shares of TransGlobe Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total value of C$136,241.90.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

