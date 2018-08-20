Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,411 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. owned 0.76% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 105.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 380.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 152.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. DA Davidson set a $37.00 price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

NYSE NSA opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $79.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

