Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (ROSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.25 Million

Brokerages expect Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) to report $78.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rosehill Resources Inc Class A’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.50 million. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A posted sales of $15.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 411.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources Inc Class A will report full year sales of $289.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.20 million to $291.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $422.10 million per share, with estimates ranging from $393.10 million to $451.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rosehill Resources Inc Class A.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $80.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.45 million. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A had a return on equity of 69.29% and a net margin of 5.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

In other Rosehill Resources Inc Class A news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 21,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $200,668.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 74,063 shares of company stock valued at $648,810 over the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 130.1% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 214,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 61.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 1.37. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

