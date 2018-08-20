Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) is Provident Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 5.1% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $36,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,238,000 after purchasing an additional 135,278 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,026,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,768,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,160,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,593,000 after acquiring an additional 74,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 917,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.86, for a total value of $893,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,358.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $297.88 on Monday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $227.31 and a 12-month high of $312.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

