Rockwell Automation (ROK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

In related news, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total value of $1,036,552.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total value of $262,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,810.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,883,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,735,000 after buying an additional 91,879 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,120,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,025,000 after buying an additional 227,226 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,408,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,366,000 after buying an additional 81,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,224,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after buying an additional 230,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,112,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,723,000 after buying an additional 83,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.25. 8,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $155.81 and a 1-year high of $210.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

