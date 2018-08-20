Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $113,000. TNB Financial purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 112.7% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 271,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,030,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $76.96 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “$68.51” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

