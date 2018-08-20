Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.04 Million Position in McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,044 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.26% of McGrath RentCorp worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,840 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $186,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $108,767.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,641.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,880 shares of company stock valued at $841,408 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $57.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $68.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 34.37%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGRC. BidaskClub downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

