Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (OC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 148,404 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2,016.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

NYSE:OC opened at $58.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.59. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.52 to $59.96 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Owens Corning from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.