Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0216 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Ethfinex, Kyber Network and OKEx. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008754 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,580,791 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, DragonEX, C2CX, Huobi, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Upbit and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

