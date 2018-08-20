Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.3451838795899 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.60. 4,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,113. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -11.17. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its peptide candidates include Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat POMC and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trial for Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders.

