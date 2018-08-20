Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.68 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Whirlpool worth $17,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 945,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after buying an additional 613,198 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHR. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $127.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $190.73.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane M. Dietz acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.26 per share, for a total transaction of $198,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,204.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

