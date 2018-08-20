RevolutionVR 24-Hour Volume Reaches $31,134.00 (RVR)

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, RevolutionVR has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One RevolutionVR coin can now be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. RevolutionVR has a market cap of $6.72 million and $31,134.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00863539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002635 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003774 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011909 BTC.

RevolutionVR (CRYPTO:RVR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live/blog . The official website for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live . The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

RevolutionVR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolutionVR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RevolutionVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

