Reviewing PEUGEOT SA/ADR (PUGOY) and Air China (AIRYY)

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS: AIRYY) and Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and Air China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEUGEOT SA/ADR $73.66 billion 0.34 $2.18 billion $2.33 12.05 Air China $18.36 billion 0.21 $1.07 billion N/A N/A

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Air China.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and Air China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEUGEOT SA/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 Air China 1 2 0 0 1.67

Dividends

PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Air China pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PEUGEOT SA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and Air China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEUGEOT SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Air China N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air China has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About PEUGEOT SA/ADR

Peugeot S.A. engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands. Its Automotive Equipment segment offers interior systems, automotive seating products, and clean mobility products. The company's Finance segment provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroën, and DS brands; and wholesale financing to dealer networks. The company is based in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. The Airline Operations segment offers air passenger and air cargo services. The Other Operations segment provides aircraft engineering, air catering, airport ground handling, and other airline-related services. The company is also involved in import and export trading activities; and the provision of cabin, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 655 aircraft. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Air China Limited is a subsidiary of China National Aviation Holding Company.

