Reviewing Nevro (NVRO) & Restoration Robotics (HAIR)

Nevro (NASDAQ: HAIR) and Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Nevro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nevro and Restoration Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -10.68% -15.84% -8.70% Restoration Robotics -104.01% N/A -89.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nevro and Restoration Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 0 4 6 0 2.60 Restoration Robotics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nevro currently has a consensus price target of $81.89, indicating a potential upside of 32.08%. Restoration Robotics has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 397.24%. Given Restoration Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Restoration Robotics is more favorable than Nevro.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nevro and Restoration Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $326.67 million 5.72 -$36.65 million ($1.25) -49.60 Restoration Robotics $21.30 million 2.48 -$17.84 million ($2.50) -0.72

Restoration Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restoration Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Restoration Robotics beats Nevro on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Its solution for chronic pain also includes HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

