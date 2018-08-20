Reviewing Cohen & Steers (CNS) & ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (ABDC)

Cohen & Steers (NASDAQ: ABDC) and ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (NASDAQ:ABDC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cohen & Steers and ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers 26.79% 37.09% 25.35% ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH -43.78% 10.10% 5.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cohen & Steers and ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers $378.19 million 5.20 $91.93 million $2.07 20.33 ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH $33.35 million 2.58 -$19.10 million $1.32 4.83

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohen & Steers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cohen & Steers and ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers 2 1 1 0 1.75 ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH 1 3 0 0 1.75

Cohen & Steers presently has a consensus target price of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.40%. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Given ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH is more favorable than Cohen & Steers.

Dividends

Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Cohen & Steers pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. Its investments range in size from $5 million to $15 million. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation primarily by making direct investments in lower middle-market companies in the form of senior debt, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments. Its investment focus is to make loans to, and selected equity investments in, privately-held lower-middle-market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.