Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Retail Properties of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Hoglund now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood set a $16.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Retail Properties of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $13.78.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.92 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 39.61%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.2% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,267,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,404,000 after acquiring an additional 479,293 shares during the last quarter. AEW Capital Management L P boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 7,323,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 7.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,222,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after buying an additional 355,986 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,066,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,968,000 after buying an additional 351,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 108.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,598,000 after buying an additional 2,099,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned 106 retail operating properties representing 19.5 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.