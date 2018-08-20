Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF):

8/6/2018 – Synchrony Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

8/3/2018 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

8/1/2018 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/30/2018 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

7/30/2018 – Synchrony Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Compass Point. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Synchrony Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Synchrony Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/27/2018 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2018 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 282,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

In other news, Director Roy A. Guthrie acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,351.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3,393.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 122,508 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 98.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 111.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

