Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,960 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Donald W. Slager sold 225,734 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $16,483,096.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,023 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,239.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 91,334 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $6,671,035.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,610,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,768 shares of company stock worth $24,920,732. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $74.49 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $74.74. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Republic Services had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

