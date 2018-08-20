Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Position Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $65,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 11.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 35.1% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,026,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,203,000 after acquiring an additional 155,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $74.49 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Republic Services had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 91,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $6,671,035.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,610,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,768 shares of company stock valued at $24,920,732 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

