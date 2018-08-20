Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (RBCAA) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.21

Headlines about Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (NASDAQ:RBCAA) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.5684459316558 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Hovde Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:RBCAA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.00. 751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.28. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

In related news, EVP Juan Montano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $143,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,304.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

