Relx (RENX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RENX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “RELX NV provides professional information solutions primarily in North America and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Information; Legal, and Exhibitions. Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and tools to help customers improve scientific and healthcare outcomes. Risk & Business Information segment provides data and analytics which enable customers to evaluate and manage risk. Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, news, business information and analysis to legal, corporate, Government and academic customers. Exhibitions segment, through the subsidiary Reed Exhibitions, organizes market events relevant to industry needs. RELX NV, formerly known as Reed Elsevier NV, is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get Relx alerts:

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Relx from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:RENX opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.67. Relx has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.14. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in Relx in the second quarter worth about $4,345,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 326.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 391,945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,178,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 427,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

RELX NV, through its interest in RELX Group plc, provides information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment offers information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relx (RENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.