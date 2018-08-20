Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.11% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,047,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 207,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Gauthier acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.19 per share, with a total value of $140,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Cliff Eason sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $451,162.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price target on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.11.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $143.44 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52-week low of $126.62 and a 52-week high of $165.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.