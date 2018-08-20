Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Stake Lowered by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,050 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22,971.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 166,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 165,627 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $435.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.04.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.09, for a total value of $3,366,091.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,324,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,388 shares of company stock valued at $94,373,982. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $374.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $281.89 and a 52 week high of $505.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

