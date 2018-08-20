Redt Energy (RED) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Redt Energy PLC (LON:RED) shares rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.90 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.45 ($0.10). Approximately 4,375,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 377% from the average daily volume of 916,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

Separately, VSA Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redt Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Anthony Frank Marren bought 1,521,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £91,314.42 ($116,725.58).

redT energy plc, formerly Camco Clean Energy plc, is engaged in developing and supplying energy storage systems based on vanadium redox flow technology for on and off-grid applications. The Company’s segments include US business, Africa Clean Energy business, redT Energy Storage business and Group (Other).

