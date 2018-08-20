Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN: CQP):

8/20/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. is a Delaware limited partnership recently formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. CEP will develop, own and operate the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal currently under construction in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine Pass Channel. CEP's primary business objectives are to complete construction of the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal and, thereafter, to generate stable cash flows sufficient to pay the initial quarterly distribution to the unitholders and, over time, to increase their quarterly cash distribution. "

8/13/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/10/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at US Capital Advisors.

7/17/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/16/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.17. The stock had a trading volume of 327,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,108. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $39.97.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 266.18% and a net margin of 24.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 234.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 222,042 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 55.7% during the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 386,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 138,324 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 50.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

