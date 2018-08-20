Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gildan Activewear (GIL)

Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2018 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

8/3/2018 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Gildan Activewear was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/3/2018 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2018 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/24/2018 – Gildan Activewear was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $29.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. Gildan Activewear Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $764.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.72 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 72,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 708,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

