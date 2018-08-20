RBC Bearings (ROLL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $144.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.12. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $102.33 and a 12 month high of $151.50.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.32 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell I. Quain sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $911,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Faghri sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $332,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,985 shares of company stock valued at $50,156,855. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,774,000 after buying an additional 55,182 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,489,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,803,000 after buying an additional 189,861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,174,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,896,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,097,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 554,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,445,000 after buying an additional 80,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

