Raymond James (RJF) Receives $102.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Raymond James from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

NYSE RJF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.17). Raymond James had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $220,167.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Raymond James by 50.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 24,269 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $965,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 4,885.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 359,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,649,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

