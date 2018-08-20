Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,765 iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ WOOD opened at $76.59 on Monday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $83.88.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

