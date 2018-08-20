Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $1.94 Million in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) Stock

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,888,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,174,000 after buying an additional 898,812 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $125,153,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,268,000 after buying an additional 373,986 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,102,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Hill LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 253,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SMH opened at $102.83 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $84.48 and a twelve month high of $114.55.

