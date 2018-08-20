Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (FGB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,685 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.38% of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGB. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd in the first quarter valued at about $959,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 63.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,792 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 30,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,110 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 103.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%.

About First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The Fund seeks attractive total return as a secondary objective. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of securities of specialty finance and other financial companies.

