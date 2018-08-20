Raymond James Boosts Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Price Target to $24.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a $21.91 rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 62.60% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $166.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.62 million. equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $756,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,138,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,462,000 after purchasing an additional 84,007 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 25,331 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 72,029 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 91,126 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of March 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 515 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 380 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), five assets held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 21 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

